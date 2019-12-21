India cannot afford to house illegal immigrants, says Raj Thackeray in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:44 IST

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday said that there is a need to send illegal immigrants living in India, back to their origin countries, instead of allowing refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Thackeray was speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) said that there are illegal migrants in India from Pakistan and Bangladesh. “Instead of allowing refugees from neighbouring countries, government needs to send the illegal migrants back to their countries. A country with the population of approximately 135 crore cannot afford additional burden.”

Thackeray was addressing a press conference in Pune. He said that if given the authority, police can identify illegal immigrants living in various parts of the country.

The MNS chief also asked political parties not to politicise the issue. “If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is politicising the issue, other parties are also trying to draw mileage from it,” said Thackeray.