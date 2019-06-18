India-Pak cricket match euphoria cause momentary chaos in Pune

Post the exciting India-Pakistan qualifier match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup series, the Pune police had a hard time managing the crowd of celebrating youngsters.

The match ended at 12:30pm with Pakistan losing by 89 runs. While the score was cause for much jubilation on the streets outside screening venues, traffic snarls caused a stir on Fergusson College road and Jungli Maharaj road.

“There were incidents where some youngsters jumped atop cars. They broke the window panes on the same which created a stir,” said Dipak Lagad, senior inspector, Deccan Gymkhana police station. “Our night patrol team was stronger than usual because of the cricket match. There were incidents where people started throwing stones; some of which hit police officers,” he said.

For around an hour and a half after the match concluded, the roads were blocked by groups of people. While there were reports of lathi-charge by the police, Lagad denied it.

Shards of broken glass were left strewn across the roads by revellers. While no case has been registered, a few riders and drivers seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, said police.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 17:37 IST