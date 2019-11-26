e-paper
India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise to begin in Pune from December 1

pune Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:04 IST
The seventh edition of the India – Sri Lanka joint training exercise, Mitra Shakti 2019, will be conducted at the Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune from December 1 to 14.

The aim of this joint training exercise is to build and promote positive relations between Indian and Sri Lankan armies. The exercise will focus on sub-unit level training for counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations in urban and rural environment under the United Nations mandate.

The joint exercise is designed for incorporating the current dynamics of the United Nations peace keeping operations through practical and comprehensive discussions and tactical exercises. The joint effort will also focus on achieving the desired level of interoperability and cohesive operational ability of the troops from both India and Sri Lanka through mutual exchange of operational experience and best practices.

Mitra Shakti is aimed at sending a strong message to all the member nations of the United Nations of the intent, commitment and capability of the militaries of both India and Sri Lanka towards maintaining world peace and upholding the mandate of United Nations.

