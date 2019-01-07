Indian education system lacks quality, says SF Patil at Fergusson abhiman awards ceremony in Pune

Lamenting over the fact that the Indian education system does not inculcate values of research and industry training, SF Patil, executive director, international affairs, research and training, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, said that the system lacks quality, even though it has quantity.

Patil added, “When India became an independent nation, we had 19 universities and 500 colleges with 22 lakh students and 24,000 teachers. Today, we have 795 universities, 40,000 colleges and three crore students. But, the current education system in our country has no interaction with the industry. Out of 55,000 engineers, only three per cent qualify according to their skills for industrial work, which is sad.”

Patil was the chief guest at the Fergussonians, alumni of Fergusson College award presentation ceremony. The alumni presented the Gaurav and Abhiman awards at the Firodia Auditorium, Fergusson College.

Patil also stressed upon the need for research and changes which colleges need to make to the education system. “If we can channelise the energy of the youth in the right direction, we should be able to meet with international standards, which includes training for the industry environment,” said Patil.

About the event

The Fergussonians through this event felicitate fellow Fergussonians, whose achievements are out-of-the-ordinary in their respective fields. This year, the Fergusson Abhiman award was presented to Aarya Rajguru, world champion in swimming (represented India at the World School Games held in Trabzon, Turkey and has won 8 gold medals and 4 bronze medals at national level championships) and Saloni Sapale, world champion in Chess (Woman International Master in 2018).

The awards were presented to Charudutt Apte, neurosurgeon; Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman, University Grants Commission; Sai Paranjape, Padmabhushan film-maker; Padmabhushan Madhav Gadgil and Air Marshal Sashikumar Samuel Ramdas (retd).

Each of them, once students of Fergusson College, then, went on to narrate their experiences of studying at the prestigious college. “My theatre career began at Fergusson and I know that there was only one religion which was education and the only God I knew was Fergusson College,” said Sai Paranjape.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:06 IST