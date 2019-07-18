‘Indian entrepreneurs in Arab countries can lean on chamber of commerce for support’

India and Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (IACCIA) is ready to offer support to Indian entrepreneurs in Arab countries, said Anirban Sarkar, president of IACCIA.

On Wednesday, Anirban Sarkar was in the city and held an interaction with media persons at the Pune Union of Working Journalists where he elaborated on the importance of investment in Arab countries.

Sarkar said that IACCIA is working in war-affected regions like Iraq, Syria and Yemen and has engaged all major Indian companies to invest in rebuilding the essential infrastructure in terms of road construction, bridges, clean and pure drinking water supply infrastructure system, affordable residential housing for all, hospitals and school education infrastructure.

While defining the partnership between India and Arab countries, Sarkar said,“Arab countries are looking towards us as a partner because we have quality manpower at very low cost.That's why we have to take advantage of it.”

“Our country has an agricultural background whereas Arab countries do not have it. Hence, there is huge scope for agricultural industries in Arab countries for entrepreneurs from India. With the entrepreneurs, farmers can get help in exporting their farm produce to Arab countries,” said Sarkar.

