Indian Institute of Education to kindle young minds through drone making and 3D printing workshops

In order to encourage young minds to look beyond academics and explore technology in a fun way, Vigyan Ashram, a 35-year-oldcenter of Indian Institute of Education (IIE),is organising an array of training sessions in different parts of the city.

One such session will begin at Heramb MakerLab located at Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri, from April 14 to May 27. Open for everyone above the age of 10, the session will include a drone making segment, making electronics circuit out of paper and Scratch programming sessions, which is a language and online community, primarily for children to create interactive stories, games, and animations. The Makerlab established in April 2014 by the 39-year-old IT professional, Atul Yadav, has recently collaborated with Vigyan Ashram, Pabal to promote these activities along with model making through 3-D technology. This newly launched 2-month old lab flaunts gadgets like a 3D printer, a 3D pen and the Raspberry Pi (a credit cardsized computer).

“The main objective of the programme is to sensitize young students about emerging technologies and have fun while doing it. Unless students dont do that, they will never be able to create anything new and add to the knowledge pool. Beyond the academics, these skills will really help the students later in their respective careers,” saidYadav.

Similar to this initiative,Vigyan Ashram’s DIY (Do It Yourself) Lab in Kothrud will also be holding these workshops to benefit students over the age of 10 years. The sessions which will begin from April 23 to May 20, will include sessions on 3D printing in addition to aforementioned activities.