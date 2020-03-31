e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / INS Shivaji, Lonavla takes precautionary measures

INS Shivaji, Lonavla takes precautionary measures

pune Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

INS Shivaji, Lonavla has put in place strict drills to stop the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). This includes restricting the entry of non-uniformed personnel, contractual staff, staggered meal timings for personnel, multiple hand washing points, minimising the congestion in barracks and shutting down of non-essential stores and office spaces.

As a part of assistance to civil administration, this station has also been at the forefront in providing the essential services to the civil populace around the base. The nearby Kurvande village with an approx. population of 4,000 and a labour camp comprising about 325 persons adjacent to this station, which provide contractual manpower for MES works, were completely sanitised by the SHO team on March 28 and 30. The station also facilitated and coordinated the distribution of food packets and other essential provisions in conjunction with the local NGOs.

All the domestic helps residing at the Naval Officers Residential Area (Nofra) were briefed about the prevention measures to be taken to avoid the Covid-19 on March 30 which was followed by the distribution of essential provisions to the domestic helps.

top news
States told to trace, quarantine those who attended Nizamuddin gathering
States told to trace, quarantine those who attended Nizamuddin gathering
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires during coronavirus
Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires during coronavirus
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
China’s hollow ‘virus diplomacy’ and a look at Beijing’s missteps
China’s hollow ‘virus diplomacy’ and a look at Beijing’s missteps
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news