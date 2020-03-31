INS Shivaji, Lonavla takes precautionary measures

pune

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:19 IST

INS Shivaji, Lonavla has put in place strict drills to stop the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). This includes restricting the entry of non-uniformed personnel, contractual staff, staggered meal timings for personnel, multiple hand washing points, minimising the congestion in barracks and shutting down of non-essential stores and office spaces.

As a part of assistance to civil administration, this station has also been at the forefront in providing the essential services to the civil populace around the base. The nearby Kurvande village with an approx. population of 4,000 and a labour camp comprising about 325 persons adjacent to this station, which provide contractual manpower for MES works, were completely sanitised by the SHO team on March 28 and 30. The station also facilitated and coordinated the distribution of food packets and other essential provisions in conjunction with the local NGOs.

All the domestic helps residing at the Naval Officers Residential Area (Nofra) were briefed about the prevention measures to be taken to avoid the Covid-19 on March 30 which was followed by the distribution of essential provisions to the domestic helps.