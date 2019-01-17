Irrigation department shuts down pumps at Khadakwasla dam, cuts Pune’s water supply

The irrigation department closed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-owned water pumps at the Khadakwasla dam on Wednesday, hampering the city's water supply for the third time.

The scuffle between the civic body and the irrigation department has now heated up with the mayor Mukta Tilak intervening in the issue. “The irrigation department officials are not listening to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Girish Bapat’s instruction. They are repeatedly taking such actions and causing inconvenience to the residents of Pune,” Tilak said.

“I will visit the office of the irrigation department on Thursday and will seek a clarification from the officials. If needed, I will hold agitations in front of their office,” she added.

The irrigation department officials shut down two water pumping metres out of four at Khadakwasla on Wednesday and hence, PMC was not able to lift enough water from the dam. The irrigation department officials confirmed that they had taken this action on Wednesday afternoon as despite repeated warnings, the PMC did not reduce the city’s water supply.

There are chances that all party leaders would join Mukta Tilak on Thursday for agitation since the mayor has taken a strong stand on the issue.

