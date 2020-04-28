e-paper
IT engineer jumps to death in Wakad

IT engineer jumps to death in Wakad

pune Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
A 28-year-old engineer committed suicide by jumping off the twelfth floor of a building in Wakad on Tuesday.

The man lived along with two of his friends in Wakad and was a native of Darbhanga in Bihar, according to the police. He worked as a system engineer at the Pune office of a multinational software company.

The incident took place around 2pm, according to the police. Senior police inspector Vivek Mugalikar said, “The deceased worked in a software company at its Hinjewadi campus. The reason why he took this step is not known and probe is on. We have registered it as an accidental death case.”

Whether the slowdown in the IT industry had anything to do with the decision is not yet known. The deceased was a bachelor. The police have not confirmed whether there was a suicide note.

However, as his body was sent for post-mortem, the incident was recorded in an accidental death report at the Wakad police station.

