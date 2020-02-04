e-paper
Journalist attacked by robbers in Pimpri

pune Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:50 IST
A man was injured after an armed robber attacked him, when he tried to stop the thief from entering his office, in Pimpri on Monday night.

The injured man has been identified as Bhushan Nandurkar, a journalist working at the Pimpri office of Dainik Punyanagri.

The robber entered the Dainik Punyanagri Pimpri office at night and an alteration broke out between him and Nandurkar who tried to stop him. As the robber was armed, he attacked Nandurkar and then, escaped with two of his accomplices on a two-wheeler. Nandurkar sustained a fractured leg in the incident.

Police inspector Bhimrao Shingade, incharge, Chinchwad police station, said, “I spoke to Nandurkar. The robber pushed him on the staircase, leading to his fall and subsequent injury. We are analysing the close circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area to identify the three robbers.”

Pune News