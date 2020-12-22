Jumbo facility staff to meet PMC, PMRDA officials over salary woes

pune

Staff working at the COEP Jumbo Covid-care facility, after facing months of delay for their salaries, will now meet PMC and PMRDA officials to plead their case.

The staff has alleged salary cuts and delays from the agency that runs the facilities. The agency has said that a reduced work load and unpaid dues from the PMRDA is the reason for the delay.

The PMRDA, on Monday, maintained that it has released all payments from its end and that the agency must resolve all issues by Thursday.

The facility was opened on COEP grounds in August, built by PMRDA and part payment for the same was made by PMC.

The staff had, last week, staged a protest, where they alleged that they were paid only a part payment since September. Payment of the balance has been delayed repeatedly, is the allegation.

A staff member, requesting anonymity, said, “After much negotiations and discussion with the agency Med Bros, we are forced to seek help from outside including local politicians and also the PMC and PMRDA. We were recruited on a Rs 35,000 salary per month, but have been paid Rs 18,000-20,000.”

The PMC has clarified that there is no payment pending from its end.

Suhas Diwase, CEO and commissioner, PMRDA, said, “There is no payment pending from our end in fact whatever payment we got from the PMC we have transferred it to the agency on the same day. We have now asked the agency to reconcile all pending payments and resolve the issue by Thursday.”

Dr Shreyansh Kapale, dean at the facility, said, “The work order which was earlier for 800 Covid-19 patients has been reduced to 600 beds. We have verbal communication with the staff that their salaries would be renegotiated, which is what we are follwoing. Even the salaries of senior doctors have been reconciled, including me. However, we have sought time till Thursday to check the records and attendance of the staff and then take a call.”