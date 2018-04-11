Junior college teachers call off strike in Pune

The junior college teachers association has decided to end its strike on Tuesday and all teachers will submit the corrected answer sheets of the Class 12 HSC exams to the state board. This was after the teachers met education minister Vinod Tawde, who accepted their major demands on Monday.

“After the meeting, the minister assured us that a new list of unaided junior colleges now eligible for aid will be announced online soon. In a letter, the government has accepted all our major demands, including thefilling of 171 new teaching posts and speedy appointment of teachers who joined after 2012,” said Anil Deshmukh, president, JCTA.

As per the assurance, all the teachers who had been appointed after 2012, but had not received full approval due to the lack of ano-objection certificate (NOC), will be immediately appointed full-time.

However, to further deliberate on the salary margin for the 171 posts among other demands, the federation will be meeting Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, on April 17.

“We were only fighting for the right cause, to give the teachers what they deserve, but we never meant any harm to the students’ careers. Now that the situation will get resolved by the ministry, we have decided to stop the strike and submit all the checked papers to the state board,” said Deshmukh.

Earlier, the federation protesting against the education department’s delay to fulfil the demands decided to hold back answer papers of Class 12 students appearing for the HSC board exams. According to Deshmukh, this was because only a part of the demands had been met and that the government had issued a list of 146 colleges eligible for aid, out of a pool of 1,350 such colleges. This prompted the agitation and boycott of board exams in terms of checking the answer papers.