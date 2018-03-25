Justice BG Kolse Patil bats for traditional ballot system in Pune meet

Government must initiate steps to replace Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with the traditional ballot paper systems in the future elections to come, said Lokshasan Andolan president Justice (retired) BG Kolse Patil. Patil was addressing a gathering during the Savdhan Parishad at Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Auditorium at Timber market in Lohianagar on Saturday evening.

Patil also launched a new book entitled ‘1818-2018 Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh bicentenary special edition’ in presence of Dalit scholar Gail Omvedt, Dr Kumar Saptarshi, professor Pushpalata Sakate, professor Shravan Deore, Machhindra Sakate and Anand Vairat.

Launching a scathing attack on the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patil described the PM as incompetent and one who was controlled by capitalists. “It is a misconception that the Prime Minister of the country is decided by the people. The Prime Minister is decided by the moneyed class backed by casteist and fascist forces who want to derive their own benefits for their selfish goals. Even common people think that they have elected the government and the PM,which is not the truth. Parties do not matter these days as rich decide who will head the country. Even PM Manmohan Singh was decided, in the same way. Citizens need to wake up to the sinister reality which has dawned upon them.”

Elaborating on the EVMs, he said several countries of the world have said that this is not dependable and therefore its use should be cancelled. Giving specific examples of the countries, he quoted Germany and Netherlands and added, “Japan produces these EVM machines but does not use them for elections.These countries have given up EVMs.”

“In America, about 64 per cent of the machines are not used. Even the Supreme Court of India said EVM was not dependable and I was the petitioner myself. The paper trail of the EVM grants the person the right to know as to whom he has voted for. In Madhya Pradesh, it was showing whoever you vote, the paper trail was coming in favour of BJP. Even before Congress, national media has published stories that BJP were managing EVM’s. Therefore we don’t have faith in EVM’s and even that paper trail. We demand adopt voting by ballot is the way forward and even the government has shown inclination.