Kaizen practitioners share insight about the methodology a week prior to the event in Pune

Kaizen, a Japanese word translates to Kai: change, zen: for the better. Kaizen methodology makes small, ongoing positive changes that help reap major improvements. Several companies in the city have adopted the Kaizen methodology in their daily workings.

Vinod Grover, founding director and chairman, Kaizen Institute India, Africa, started practising the methods of Kaizen in the early 90s. An engineer, Grover quite his job 35 years later, to become a Kaizen methodology consultant. “When I started out there was not much available to refer. However, we did apply what we understood and turned over the company I worked for. I started experimenting with it in 91. It helped get our company into an industrial spot and we would get visitors trying to understand the workings,” says Grover.

Grover would get invited for events and sessions and where he shared his experiences. In the late 90s he set up a consultancy and initially tied up with an American company. Later, he met with the founders of Kaizen Institute, Japan, when they visited India. “They appreciated my work and suggested that we work together. This is when the Indian chapter of Kaizen Institute begun in 2000.”

Having worked with corporates, hotels, hospitals and various other businesses, Grover shares that the idea is to try to improve the operations of a company. “To work towards helping them improve the quality of their product, deliver goods in time and at lower costs. Also to improve performances. We don;t conduct advisory work but work on implementation,”adds Grover.

On the benefits of the methodology, he adds that it is a way of thinking that helps run your organisation. It works because it is a people focussed system. When you develop people, you will definitely be able to deliver better products. “Traditional organisations use people, with their legs, hands, eyes. In Kaizen, people’s minds are used and people tend to surprise you.”

Agreeing with him is Bhupesh Asher, founder Nine Dots institute. Having practicing Kaizen for 20 years now, which he learned from his previous company, Verico industries limited. “Kaizen benefitted me professionally and personally. It asks you to adopt small changes in your routine which will eventually give big improvements . It helps streamline, maintain deadlines and ensure small changes are fixed on time.”

What is Kaizen?

The concept of Kaizen was introduced by Masaaki Imai through his book ‘Kaizen: The Key to Japan’s Competitive Success’. According to Masaaki Imai, founder of Kaizen Institute, Kaizen means improvement. Moreover, it means continuing improvement in personal life, home life, social life, and working life. When applied to the workplace Kaizen means continuing improvement involving everyone, managers and workers alike.

How does Kaizen work?

There are five fundamental principles that are embedded in every tool and in every Kaizen behaviour.They are:

Know your Customer, Let it Flow, Go to Gemba, Empower People and Be Transparent.

The implementation of these in any organisation is fundamentally important for a successful continuous improvement culture and to mark a turning point in the progression of quality, productivity, and labour-management relations.

Who is Masaaki Imai?

Masaaki Imai is the founder of Kaizen Institute, established in Switzerland in 1985. The he institute helps companies implement the practice of kaizen and the various systems and tools known today as Lean Management. Over the last three decades Masaaki Imai has authored books and articles,held lectures on kaizen, quality, leadership, Lean and other related management subjects, has consulted with global companies, introduced kaizen as a common sense continuous improvement approach on every inhabited continent.

What is Kaizen Congress India?

Indizen (Kaizen Congress India) is an annual gathering of practitioners and experts in the operational excellence, lean and Kaizen domain. The objective of this event is to give an opportunity to learn, see, share and get inspired by the global methods of Kaizen from the industry stalwarts and pioneers from across the globe.

The event will gather over 500+ Attendees, 100+ Companies, 40+ Renowned Speakers, 40+ Case Studies paired with power packed Kaizen Trainings and Kaizen Benchmark Tours in a span of 3 days from February 19-21 at Suzlon One Earth, Pune.

