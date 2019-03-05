‘Kalagram’, a platform for artisans to be created under Pune’s ‘Smart City’ initiative

The city is set to get a platform called Kalagram, under the Smart city initiative, which will provide an opportunity for the artists and craftsmen to exhibit their produce near PL Deshpande Udyan on Sinhagad road.

The estimated cost of the Kalagram project is Rs 11 crore and the tender process of which has already begun.

Speaking about the project MLA Madhuri Misal said, “The objective behind this project is to provide a good platform for not only the artists of Pune but also from other places to present their creations. They will also get an opportunity to market their unique handmade articles. I have been working towards making this project a reality for the last 6 to 7 years. Now that the project will be created under the smart city initiative, I am assured that the work will start soon and the city will be able to avail the benefits from it.”

Landscape designer Shobha Bhopatkar has designed the project. Officials said that famous tourist attractions in Delhi - Delhi Haat of Pritampur and Janakpuri were studied in detail before designing Pune’s Kalagram project.

The design of Kalagram will resemble the farmers’ weekly market and will constitute shops set up by different artisans.Kalagram will also have an open theatre for the performing arts along with a food court which will present different cuisines from different states.

