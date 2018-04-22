Kalyani Deshpande’s brother-in-law held for prostitution in Pune

In a raid on a flat in Kothrud on Friday, the Pune police have arrested a relative of Kalyani Deshpande, an alleged sex racketeer who is behind bars.

Nilesh Suryakant Deshpande, 42, the brother-in-law of Kalyani, was among the two persons arrested for prostitution. A woman from Uzbekistan was also found in the raid conducted by a team led by police inspector Sanjay Patil of the social security cell.

The second person arrested along with Nilesh was identified as Shiva Govind Mahavirsingh Tomar, 26. Both the arrested men were found to be residents of flat number T303 of Wonder Future Society of Dukkar Khind, located on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Kothrud, according to the police.

Besides Deshpande and Tomar, a female agent named Jasmine was also booked in the case. However, only Deshpande and Tomar were arrested.

A case under Sections 370, 370(a) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), 1956, was registered at the Kothrud police station. The Kothrud police will investigate the case further.The police seized Rs 5,000, three mobile phones, passport of the Uzbek national from the flat which was being utilised for the flesh trade.

One of the mobile phones recovered by the police, which was being used by Nilesh, was found to be registered in the name of Kalyani Deshpande.

The first gang involved in flesh trade to be booked under the stringent law of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca), 1999, was the one led by Kalyani Deshpande. She has been involved in sex trade for the past two decades and was arrested in 2016. She has been in prison ever since.