Khadak police arrest thief, recover Rs 1.72 lakh worth gold ornaments

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 21:53 IST

The Khadak police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 1.72 lakh from his possession on December 20.

The thief had stolen the valuables from the residence of Santan John Joseph (67), a resident of Kasewadi on October 8. Joseph had lodged a case of theft with the said police station.

The arrested accused identified as Ganesh Mahadeo Thorat (23), a resident of Kasewadi, was caught by a team of the detection branch based on a tip-off. On being quizzed, he handed over the details and gold ornaments he had stolen.Police inspector (crime) Uttam Chakre is investigating further in the case.