Khadki apartment owner loses ornaments worth Rs 2.12 lakh in house break-in

Unidentified thieves broke into an apartment in the Khadki police station area on Friday and decamped with ornaments worth Rs 2.12 lakh.

The flat no 12 located in Devi Lotus building at Bhau Patil road in Bopodi belonged to Zubin Joseph, who filed the complaint. The thieves also tried to break into two neighbouring flats of the Royal Orchid society, but couldn’t succeed, said police officials.

Khadki police informed that the thieves may have entered the flat of the complainant between 8 am and 4:30 pm. The complainant was out for work during the day and returned in the evening.

The thieves cut the grill of the safety door of the flat and opened the lock of the main door. They made away with ornaments worth Rs 2.12 lakh kept in the cupboard after finding the keys under the mattress of the bed.Police have registered a case under Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified thieves.

Man cheated of Rs 7 lakh for MBBS seat, three booked

The Hinjewadi police have booked three persons for allegedly cheating a parent to the tune of ₹7 lakh on the pretext of promising his child an MBBS seat.

The incident took place in Suratwala Plaza in Hinjewadi between August 12 and 29 and an FIR was lodged by the father identified as Mohanlal Indraj Singh ( 52), a resident of Colaba, who stated that three persons identified as Nitya Thakur, Srivastava Rajeshwar Singh and Arvind Bhagirath Prasad Kumar , a resident of Jharkhand, tricked him. The trio have been booked under Section 420 ( cheating ) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the victim’s son identified as Mihir logged onto a website which stated that it offered MBBS admission services. On contacting the accused, they promised to offer an MBBS seat in a Solapur-based medical college. They took ₹7 lakh cash as payment for first year degree fees of the said college, but did not give admission. Realising that he has been cheated, Singh lodged a complaint with the police.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 18:39 IST