Expanding Pune: Kharadi housing association ‘planting’ for a green future

Kharadi Housing Societies Welfare Association has undertaken many major initiatives for increasing the green cover and tree canopy in Kharadi and has planted nearly 2,000 trees across the area. The trees have been adopted by different housing society members and they have taken an oath to save and take care of trees before planting them.

The housing association, in its mission statement, states that its aim is to make Kharadi completely ‘green’ and plans to plant an additional 5,000 trees in the area in the future.

Kharadi Housing Societies Welfare Association’s secretary Manoj Dudhankar said that rapid urbanisation and pollution were seriously impacting the weather conditions in the city and that Kharadi, being an IT hub, is in urgent need of a massive urban green forest development programme. “We have planted around 2,000 trees and are planning to plant more to change the entire landscape of Kharadi. The members of the association, other citizens, children, women and all the stakeholders have contributed towards the cause of increasing the green cover in the area,” he said.

The housing association’s vice-chairman Deepak Patil said that increasing the green cover, besides completion of unfinished roads, is one of the most important necessities for area residents. “We want to make Kharadi one of the most livable urban suburbs of Pune,” he said.