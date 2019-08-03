Kondhwa cleric sentenced to year-long imprisonment for stalking woman

pune

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AS Deshpande, on Thursday, sentenced a Kondhwa-based cleric to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for stalking a woman.

The accused, identified as Mansur Chandulal Inamdar, was convicted as per section 248 (2) of Code of Criminal Procedure for the offence punishable under section 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per the court order. The order further directed the accused to surrender his bail bonds and furnish surety, as per section 437 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A complaint was lodged against Inamdar on October 6, 2016, where the complainant, a mother lodged a report against him for the incident dated October 5, 2016. According to the complaint, the woman along with her daughter had been to a shop behind Natraj hotel at Shukrawar peth from where she was being followed by the accused. The prosecution proved that the accused followed the complainant and her daughter, and thereby committed the offence under the said IPC.

Assistant public prosecutor (APP) submitted that the presence of the accused outside the victim’s parlour, proved he followed them continuously on both dates. The prosecution prayed that the accused is liable for punishment. Advocate MM Sayyed who represented Inamdar on the other hand vehemently submitted that the evidence of prosecution witnesses suffers from material omissions, contradictions and exaggerations.

The judge stated, “Modesty is the ornament of a woman and no person has any right to follow her, without any reason and more particularly when there is a clear indication of disinterest shown by the woman. Moreover, the conduct of the accused does not warrant any leniency in his favour if such types of acts are protected by giving benefit of Probation of Offenders Act, then the wrong message will be sent to the society and similar type of offences will be committed leaving no respect for the judicial system in the eyes of the common people.”

Advocate Hafizuddin Kazi and Advocate Saifan Shaikh represented the complainant while the case was investigated by assistant police inspector Rekha Kale.

