Pune News / Kondhwa police arrest three for assaulting traffic cop

Kondhwa police arrest three for assaulting traffic cop

pune Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
The Kondhwa police on Friday arrested three youths accused of assaulting a police inspector.

The accused, identified as Rajnikant Kamble (23), Prasad Ramapure (22) and Suryakanta Phugare (22), all residents of Kondhwa, were allegedly riding triple seat on a two-wheeler when they were accosted by the victim, CM Nimbalkar, police inspector, traffic division, for violating traffic laws and not possessing a driver’s licence.

The youths assaulted Nimbalkar and fled from the spot.

Dada Pawar, assistant police inspector, Kondhwa police station, said that the accused have been booked under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the India Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the case is underway.

