L &T gets Rs 255 crore contract for installation of optical fibers in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday gave a contract of Rs 255 crore to Larsen and Toubro (L1) for the laying of 750 km optical fibre cables in the city. This will connect all the areas in the city including civic offices,bus stops and market places.

Fibre infrastructure is an important component of the smart initiative, and would connect municipal offices and other government institutions. The network would also serve as the backbone for connectivity and Wi-Fi spots and would be located at all market places, government offices, recreation spots, and educational institutes.

The tendering process was finalised in a meeting by the Smart City Board of Directors which was held on Friday morning. According to the civic officers the process will start in the span of a month, after clearing the documentation process.

Nilkanth Poman, joint chief executive officer, Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project said, “Three companies showed interest in the tendering process.After scrutinising we have given the contract to Larsen and Toubro (L1). This optical fibre of 750 km will be laid in the city which will help in faster communication under the smart city project.”

For the first time the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has planned to install CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi at every important junctions in the city.As per the contract,Larsen and Toubro (L1) will install 270 Wi-Fi spots,50 smart kiosk,60 variable message display and 800 smart poles at various parts in the city in a duration of one year.

“This 750 km optical fibre network will be known for digital back bone of PCMC smart city.This network will be laid down by considering next 20 years of the city,” said, Poman.

The Smart City kiosk project is a mobile phone based digital platform for residents of the industrial township through which they can interact with the civic body as well as the administration.Variable Message Display systems will share real-time basis information and guidance on traffic congestions, diversions, emergencies, programs, weather and other important announcements.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad is the second city in Maharashtra selected after Nagpur for the digital backbone network.According to this contract the appointed company, Larsen and Toubro (L1) will have to undertake detailed survey of the various part of the city along with PCMC to finalise the locations.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:58 IST