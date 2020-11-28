Labour contractor’s body found; roommate missing

pune

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:43 IST

A decomposed body of a labour contractor was found at his residence in Jambe village of Mulshi on Friday.

The police suspect his roommate killed him.

The deceased was identified as Ganpat Sadashiv Sangale (24), a resident of Kalas in Indapur.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Suresh Nivrutti Mohite, (55), a resident of the same village and the owner of the room that Sangale had rented.

The main suspect in the case is Sangale’s roommate Arvind Yadav. The police are on a lookout for Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The man is suspected to have killed Sangale for money. The deceased was found with grievous head injuries on his head caused by a blunt object, according to the police.

“They are both labour contractors and lived together. The door was locked from outside since November 24 and the owner, who lives nearby, forced the door open after foul smell emanated from the rented room,” said senior inspector Balkrushna Sawant of Hinjewadi police station.

Yadav took the ATM card of the deceased and has withdrawn Rs 42,000 from his account, according to the police.

“After November 24, there are three transactions of Rs 10,000 and three of Rs 4,000 from his account,” said Sawant.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the deceased man’s roommate at Hinjewadi police station.