Leopard creates panic in Pune, injures eight

Eight persons including forest guards, a policeman, a woman and a child were injured in a stray leopard attack in Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa in Pune on early Monday morning. The leopard, which had entered into the Vertical Infra society, was caught three hours later in a joint operation by officials from forest department and Katraj zoo.

According to forest officials, an adult female leopard was first spotted near the residence of Subhadra Taru,70. Taru was busy in daily chores when the leopard attacked her.

“I was getting ready to take bath when the leopard came in front of me. Initially, I thought it was dog so I ignored but later when it attacked me I hit back and rescued myself,”said Subhadra Taru. The leopard walked towards the construction site near Renuka Mata Temple in Keshavnagar and attacked the security personnel, who sustained injuries.

Residents with the help of the police called the forest and fire brigade department officials, who succeeded in catching the leopard which got stuck in duct of an under construction building in the same locality.

“Around 7.30 am our team reached the spot and at that time leopard was hiding in construction site near Renuka Mata Temple. During the rescue operation, forest guard Baliram Waikar and member of rescue team Mayur Pardeshi were injured. After medical treatment (five to six stitches on hand) they were shifted home,’’said Vishnu Gaikwad, range forest officer. Later the leopard was shifted to Katraj Zoo for medical checkup.

Vikar Bhokare, 40; Sukharam Yadav,40; Aditya Bhandari 25;Avinash Abhange 28, were among others injured.

