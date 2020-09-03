e-paper
Pune News

Lila Poonawalla Foundation invites applications for UG, PG scholarships for girls in Pune district

pune Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:43 IST
HT Correpsondent
HT Correpsondent
         

The Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) is inviting online scholarship applications from girl candidates in Pune district who aim to pursue postgraduate studies in Engineering, Sciences and Pharmacy and undergraduate studies in Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy and Nursing for the academic year 2020-21.

The scholarship application forms are available for undergraduate and postgraduate studies at: https://www.lpfscholarship.com. Students can also visit the LPF website (https://www.lilapoonawallafoundation.com) for more details. Limited forms are available for downloads on first come first served basis.

Over the last 25 years, the Lila Poonawalla Foundation has transformed the lives of 93,000 girls by educating and empowering them through scholarships for their education. The LPF had been started by Lila and Firoz Poonawalla.

