Litigation land turned dumping ground, a stinky nightmare for Warje residents

Residents in and around Kakade city housing society in Warje have been living with a stench emitting from a man-made pond which they noticed very recently. The pond in question belongs to the Sanjay Kakade, builder and Rajya Sabha MP.

The land in which Kakade city phase 2 was suppose to come up has been under litigation since 2007. The area around this pond has become a dumping ground for not only garbage but also animal carcasses.

“We have been living next to Kakade city for almost three years. Initially we did not face much problems. Over the years, people tampered the fencing wall around the land and man-made pond and made inlets to throw garbage into the place,” said Kishor Jainak, who owns a store next to the pond.

The land with the man-made pond in it, shares the boundary wall with zila parishad’s Maharishi Karve Vidyalaya for students from Classes 5 to 10. There is a canal(nullah) on the other side. While on one side, students have to put with the stench from the man-made pond and on the other side, they have to bear the stench coming from people using the wall as a urinal.

The land in question was initially dug up for to build Kakade city phase-2 . In 2007, the project was caught in litigation. The area has been left unattended, since then, except for the temporary boundary wall. The rain water had got collected in the pond but it caught the people’s attention only after an intolerable stench started coming out of the water.

Shanshank Chaitanya, resident of Archarya society, said that his son noticed the strange odour coming from the pond. “When we went nearer, we found dead carcasses of animals thrown in the pond. This pond has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he said.

Another resident Dhanraj Bhati said, “The land is under litigation and in spite of temporary fencing walls, people bend them to sneak inside and throw garbage. We often hear noises of water splashing as things are thrown in.”

Speaking to Warje ward officer Ganesh Sonune, he said, “We conduct regular clean-up of the road and the footpath along the boundary wall and also disinfect the area. Till date, no one has come forward to complain about the stench but we will have it investigated by our health department.”

