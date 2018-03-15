Live grenade found at garden on NIBM-Undri road in Kondhwa

A ‘live’ hand grenade was found at a garden under development on the NIBM-Undri road in Kondhwa on Thursday. The grenade was discovered in the garden next to Konark Indrayu, a residential society less than a kilometre from a popular mall, police said. The garden is being developed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

The grenade was discovered by residents of the area in a mound of mud inside the garden. The discovery created panic in the area and residents reported the matter to the police. A cordon was thrown around the garden, after which the bomb squad was called in.

Milind Gaikwad, police inspector at Kondhwa police station, said, “It was a ‘live’ hand grenade and it was recovered from a garden located in residential area. It is quite an unusual event. Prima facie, it seems that it came along with the mound of mud. We are yet to ascertain whether it’s a grenade belonging to the defence forces or not. We have to gather details to come to any conclusion.”

The grenade is now in the safe possession of the bomb disposal squad ahead of further investigations.