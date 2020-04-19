Lockdown gameplan: Scoring baskets continue for Shireen Limaye as she shares dribbling skills on social media

pune

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:35 IST

A regular member of the Indian women basketball team, Shireen Limaye is away from the courts but she is not away from the basketball as she keeps on sharing various dribbling and ball handling videos on her social media accounts. Limaye, who is locked down at her Sadashiv peth residence, is enjoying her stay at home as she has received this sudden break to spend time with her family.

Fresh from her heroics at South Asian Games, 2019 where she helped India to win gold medal, Limaye has not compromised on her fitness and practice and she is dribbling with household chores, spending leisure time and following fitness routine at home.

The 25-year-old Limaye was also part of Indian railways team which defeated Kerala to lift title at Senior National Basketball Championship, Ludhiana and she was in the top five performers in Asia in FIBA Asia Cup held at Bengaluru.

Morning session

Morning time is dedicated to help my mother with all the household chores and watering the garden and then generally, I relax after finishing all my work.

Afternoon session

I keep myself busy in the afternoon with writing articles about my basketball journey and then I feed my dog and kitten who have been living in the house for the last couple of days. I also binge watch shows online in the afternoon.

Evening session

The session usually starts at 4:30 pm. I go on the terrace and do some skipping for warm up and then start my workout. I usually do lower body the first day, upper body the second day, scapula and core the third day, functional the forth and power for the fifth day. After an hour and half of working out, I do some dribbling to keep me up to date with the sport.

I am staying fit by doing step workout at home. I also use the large terrace to my benefit and include a lot of skipping and jumping in my workouts.

This lockdown has been amazing as I get to spend some time with my family because I’ve just been travelling for the last couple of years. It’s hard staying away from the game but it is also a good break and good rest to the body as rest is equally important. At nights, I try and feed all the dogs who come to our gate and walk my dog. I also feed the cats around.

Feeding cats and dogs is something which I like a lot but due to my tight schedule it is not possible to do it frequently but right now due to lockdown I am managing to do it every day.

This isolation time has made life difficult for all but I believe we all must occupy our self with doing all those things which we have not managed to do previously.

Gym

My workout takes care of everything so gym is not missed.

Hobby

Playing with my dog, writing