Lockdown puts warkaris’ annual procession in limbo

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:43 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast an uncertainty over this year’s Ashadhi palkhi procession of the warkaris, their annual pilgrimage.

At least 15 lakh people from the state participate in the annual procession from Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur, making it the largest pilgrimage in Maharashtra.

However, with the extension of the lockdown and a ban on all kinds of religious gathering, the warkaris who are set to begin the procession on June 12 have sought clarity from government.

Organisers of the Sant Dynaneshwar Maharaj palkhi said they want the state government to clarify how the wari should proceed this year, given that at least 15 lakh people gather at Pandharpur.

Rambhau Chopdar, trustee, Sant Dynaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi samiti, said that the procession is scheduled to begin in less than a month. The wari will begin with the departure for Muktai’s palkhi from Alandi on May 27, while two other palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram will depart from Alandi and Dehu on June 13 and June 12 respectively. However due to lockdown, the preparations are stalled, delaying the procession.

“We have dindis (small groups of warkaris) coming in from across Maharashtra and everyone is keen on beginning the procession as per schedule, but there is no clarity whether they will be allowed to do so. The government must find solutions to keep the centuries-old tradition uninterrupted,” said Chopdar.

He added that there are not many days left for preparations as people are confined to their homes, given the nationwide lockdown. “The Muktai’s palkhi is scheduled to leave from Alandi in 22 days and the Sant Dynaneshwar’s palkhi is scheduled to leave in 38 days. However, there has been no response from the government regarding Maharashtra’s largest pilgrimage. We appeal to the Government to suggest the way forward. We are aware that this year the wari may not be such a big event due to the Covid-19 pandemic but we need an answer from the authorities to take the next step,” said Chopdar.

About the pilgrimage

Wari is the annual pilgrimage from Alandi to Pune to Pandharpur which takes place in the Hindu month of Aashadh around June- July. Lakhs of devotees walk the 250 km route. The Warkaris sing Abhanga along the route carrying silver Padukas in their allotted Dindis.

Schedule

Muktai’s palkhi from Alandi: May 27

Sant Tukaram palkhi from Dehu: June 12

Sant Dnyaneshwar palkhi from Alandi: June 13