Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Only 0.52% first time voters on the rolls in Pune

Only 54,115 first-time voters have registered for the Lok Sabha elections till now in Pune district, wherein youngsters (between the age group of 18 and 19) form 3.38 per cent of the total population, said Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, Pune.

“Out of the estimated 3.38 per cent youth population in Pune district between 18-19 years, barely 0.52 per cent voters are registered,” said Mhaisekar.

Mhaisekar said, “One of the reasons for poor voter registration among the youth is that many of them are outstation students and the district staff is not aware whether or not they are registered in their hometowns.”

He said, “It is true that the youth registration is unsatisfactory, but the administration is reaching out to them to register their names in the voters’ list.”

“The district administration has organised a special drive, wherein the election staff will be available at all the polling stations on Saturday and Sunday (March 2 and 3) and residents can check their names in the voting list. The staff will be available from 9 am to 6 pm,” said Mhaisekar.

“Instead of waiting for the last day, voters should come forward and fill up form 6 to register their names either in person or online. Only two documents are required for registering their names: birth date proof and address proof,” he added.

This year the election commission’s tagline is, ‘No voter should be left behind,’ Mhaisekar said, adding that the administration is working hard to achieve 100 per cent registration.

Meanwhile, meetings are also being held with the vice-chancellors of Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur universities to increase enrolment of youth in the voting list.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 12:13 IST