Lok Sabha seat aspirants in Pune rally on Dalit icon to garner votes

On the 128th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Sunday, political parties left no stone unturned to interact with voters in the city.

The two political opponents, Mohan Joshi of the Congress and Girish Bapat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aspiring for the Lok Sabha seat from Pune, visited the prominent Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar memorial at the Pune railway station to pay tributes.

Girish Bapat at Ambedkar Statue, Pune Railway station, on Sunday. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

Bapat held various rallies at Tadiwala road, Koregaon Park and Pune railway station, according to the BJP workers. Before his rallies in the evening, Bapat visited the Ambedkar statue at MG road also.

Meanwhile, Mohan Joshi marked his presence in Gokhalenagar and Janwadi areas, both of which have maximum number of Dalit voters. Joshi also interacted with people of Teli samaj on Sunday.

Anil Jadhav, a candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi also held a rally in the city. Jadhav interacted with people from the Dalit community near the Ambedkar statue in Camp and cut a cake during a celebration. Throughout the day, Jadhav met citizens in Shivajinagar, Kashewadi, Gultekdi, Wadgaon Sheri, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in 2018, a group of people holding blue flags with Jai Bhim written on them had blocked the entire junction near the Ambedkar statue at Pune railway station. However, the model code of conduct does not allow the gathering of people in large groups, hence this year the day went by peacefully.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 14:58 IST