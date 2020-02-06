Maha-Metro looks at nature, culture and contemporary style to finalise Pune metro station designs

pune

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) finalised four designs for the 25 metro stations in Pune which are inspired by nature, the iconic Mavla pagdi and large-scale industrial structures. All stations will have footover bridges and access for the specially-abled people.

According to Maha-Metro officials, for the 25 stations on the 33.28km stretch of Reach I and Reach II, four designs based on four broad themes have been identified. The themes will be ‘pagdi’ used by the 17th century warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Mavlas (soldiers), ‘industrialisation’, ‘band’ that portrays overall development of the region and ‘organic’ which represents greenery.

Between Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor of Reach II, all stations except Sambhaji Park and Deccan, where Maha-Metro plans to build a station replicating the pagdi, would have the industrial band style of design.

The stations of Reach I between PCMC and Khadki will have the ‘organic’ style design which will be in the shape of a leaf, but in various colors inspired by water, earth and metal. Two stations on the stretch, PCMC and Bhosari, will be the only ones with the industrial design.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro, said, “All the designs are inspired by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s industrial progress, cultural connection and love for nature. The stations will be built as per the standards of the Indian Green Council which ensures that they are sustainable stations. So, rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, bio-digester and water plants will be set up. All stations will be a minimum of two levels with the topmost level having the platform and ticketing facility.

All stations on Reach I and Reach II will have elevators and escalators on both sides of the roads and the other end of the road would be connected by footover bridges to provide entry and exit to commuters. A minimum of two escalators and stairs would be at each station. Close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, passenger announcement systems and electronic display boards will also be installed at all stations.

The designs for the station had been finalised a month ago by the Maha-Metro officials and Sant Tukaramnagar station will be the first to be constructed. The design of the five underground stations, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Budhwar peth, Mandai and Swargate on the five-kilometre stretch between Agriculture college and Swargate, have not yet been finalised as the exteriors will not be visible.

Highlights

Sambhaji Garden and Deccan Gymkhana are the only two stations donning the iconic pagdi once used by Mavlas (soldiers) of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Remaining stations on Reach II (Vanaz to Ramwadi) will have the industrial band style. The stations include, Vanaz, Anandnagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop, Garware College, PMC, Civil Court, Mangalwar peth, Pune Railway Station, Ruby Hall Clinic, Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar and Ramwadi.

On Reach I, only PCMC and Bhosari, will have the industrial style design while the rest of the stations will have the organic design.

The organic style stations include Sant Tukaramnagar, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bopodi, Khadki and Range Hills.

The colours of the organic-styled stations will vary as they are inspired by the elements of nature, fire, water, earth and metal.