Maha-Metro recommends ₹783 cr/km route to ease traffic woes on Sinhgad rd in DPR submitted to PMC

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:02 IST

The Maha-Metro’s final detailed project report (DPR) or the techno-economic feasibility report, on the stretch between Katraj-Swargate has been submitted to the civic body in October with proposed cost of underground metro rail for 5.4km pegged at Rs4283.72 crore.

The DPR although mentions other possible options like an elevated stretch between Katraj and Swargate via Market Yard, but stresses on the underground stretch.

According to DPR, a copy of which accessed by Hindustan Times, the proposed cost of per kilometre underground metro rail will be Rs 783.85 crore. The option of an underground stretch has been highly recommended in the DPR over the elevated one even though the proposed cost of the latter is cheaper. According to the DPR, if the metro rail corridor is elevated, it has to pass through areas adjacent to Pune-Satara road, as a result of which the distance will increase.

With the new government coming to power in the state, the city unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) now hopes to get in more funds for this stretch which was initially proposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), though Maha Metro studied various options for the alignment, leading to its delay.

The construction of the elevated track on Pune-Satara road, which is 5.5 kilometres, seemed difficult as the route has multiple obstructions, including a number of flyovers. So Maha-Metro was exploring a diverted route via Market Yard, which would have increased the length of route.

With the formation of the new government, the NCP now hopes the civic body will approve the proposal and state government will push this particular stretch which was first recommended by the PMC owing to the heavy traffic on the stretch.

NCP MLA from Hadapsar and party city unit chief Chetan Tupe said, “The administration and Maha-Metro officials must give a detailed presentation to the general body and only then can we comment on whether we want an underground or elevated corridor. The Nagpur metro project report was submitted after the Pune metro report, but the BJP government diverted all the funds for Nagpur project which is why the Pune metro got delayed. However, we will ensure that we get the funds for the stretch soon.”

The route is estimated to have a daily ridership of 95,000 riders in 2027 which will rise up to 1,97,000 by 2057. The Maha-Metro estimates a total cost of Rs 27.61 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement while Rs 111.6 crore for land acquisition for the project.

Managing director of Maha-Metro, Brijesh Dixit said, “The underground stretch between Swargate and Katraj is more feasible because the elevated straight stretch has a very narrow road and also there are many flyovers on that road. We have submitted the plan for the detour elevated route which goes via market yard. Although the construction cost of the detour elevated stretch is lesser than the underground metro. We have to consider the ridership, operation and maintenance cost and lifetime costs. The Maha-Metro has considered the underground direct stretch between Swargate and Katraj to be the most feasible, but again it is for the PMC to decide the final option. We have given recommendations based on our expertise.”

However, a senior civic official who is associated with the project, said, “The DPR does not explore the option of the elevated stretch significantly. That too needs to be studied since it would be cheaper. The question of flyovers is not of a great concern since there is a flyover at Paud road and still the metro is elevated.”

“We have explored all possible options in the DPR. It is in consultation with stakeholders, state and central government and PMC. We will take the right step,” said Hemant Sonawane, general manager, PR, Maha-Metro. The DPR mentions that the traffic survey, economic assessment and social impact assessment was conducted for the same.

Proposed Swargate-Katraj stretch is part of extended route on Nigdi-Swargate line

As per DPR, estimated cost for the underground metro stretch between Swargate and Katraj: Rs 4283.72 crore

Estimated length of the elevated metro stretch between Swargate and Katraj is 9 kilometres and cost estimation is not mentioned in the DPR

There will be four stations on the stretch

**One at Swargate

**Pushmangal chowk

**Shankar Maharaj mutt

**Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park

Per kilometre estimated costs Rs 783.85 crore for the 5.464 kilometres

Out of the Rs 4283.72 crore, Rs 27.61 crore is estimated for rehabilitation and resettlement while Rs 111.6 crore for land acquisition for this project.

Expected footfall due to Swargate-Katraj corridor

2027-2037-2047-2057

95,000 -1,58,000 -1,87,000 -197,000

Land required 19350.733 square kilometres