Maha-Metro sets June 2021 deadline to complete crucial Nal stop chowk flyover

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:53 IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has set June 2021 as the deadline to complete the multi-storey flyover at Nal stop, Karve road, after they inspected the site on Wednesday.

Once complete, the two-tier flyover will help decongest traffic on Karve road.

During a joint visit to the site by officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maha-Metro along with local elected representatives, it was decided to construct a four-metre road with two-metre footpath till the time the flyover is ready for use.

Local corporator Manjusha Khardekar, who was present there, said, “PMC’s road and drainage departments along with Maha-Metro are working together to complete the flyover before the monsoon starts next year.”

So far, Maha-Metro has completed the foundation work for the flyover with partial completion of some pillars. Gautam Birhade, executive director (civil work) of Pune Metro, said, “We have set a deadline to complete the two-tier flyover by June 2021. We have discussed the plan with PMC drainage and road department officials in detail and they are ready to provide full cooperation to complete the work as per the deadline. After shifting service lines, it will make it easier for us to speed up the work.”

Abhijit Dombe, executive engineer of road department, said, “Last year, people had faced a lot of problems during monsoon. So, we have instructed them to complete the work as early as possible. We have given them permission to shift service lines. Pune Metro contractor will shift the service lines as per our plan and instruction. They will take two months to complete this work.”

The proposed flyover will come up on 13 pillars with three of them in the middle of Nal Stop square. The top tier of the flyover will be for the metro rail while the lower tier will cater to vehicular traffic. Flyover will start after SNDT chowk on Karve road and pass over Nal Stop chowk and will descend just before the next square. It is 572 metres in length and 6.1 metres wide. The corporation contributed Rs 30 crore and Pune metro will add Rs 26 crore to construct this flyover.

Jadish Khanore, chief superintendent of drainage department, said, “To clear the problem of waterlogging in the area, Pune metro will construct a 900 millimeter (mm) diameter stormwater drain line on both the sides of the road. Besides that, the metro contractor will lay down 600mm diameter drainage lines.”