Maha-Metro will meet December deadline, say officials in Pune

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) will speed up work to meet the December deadline to start commercial operations of Metro in the city.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Atul Gadgil, Maha-Metro’s executive director, and Gautam Birhade, chief project manager, said operations between Vanaz and Garware College and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Range Hills are planned in the first phase.

“By December, metro operations will start on 12km stretch. We have completed 31 per cent of civil work. Tenders for electrical works, signalling and other projects have been given and officers appointed for metro stations,” Gadgil said, adding that Maha-Metro is expected to achieve the deadline given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to run the Metro in the city by year-end.

The Maha-Metro officials said that metro wagons will be brought from Nagpur for the initial phase, but later it will be built in Pune.

The officials said that construction debris on riverbed will cleared before monsoon. “Pillar work is going on near Sangam bridge and debris on riverside will be removed before the arrival of rains,” Birhade said.

Traffic plan

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will introduce new traffic plan at Shivajinagar from June 6 to start the underground metrorail station work at Shivajinagar. The traffic police have given its clearance to Maha-Metro and the latter will close the road near Sakhar Sankul for the project.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:36 IST