Maharashtra government restrict opening of new liquor shops

The Maharashtra state government has decided to put restriction on opening new liquor shops and establishments within 1000 meters of another liqour establishment.. In its latest order, the state excise department has issued orders which came into effect on October 3 saying the minimum distance between two liquor establishments should not be less than 1000 metres.This is including wine and foreign liquor establishments.

The restriction does not affect applications for liquor license put in before October 3 or pre- existing establishments. Officials from the state excise department said the decision has been taken as multiple liquor establishments in the same area were creating law and order problems.

“To avoid law and order related issues and also excessive competition,the government has decided to put restriction on opening on new liquor shops,” said an officer from state excise department, Pune.Government has issued GR with an immediate effect, said the official.

GR stated that,“State excise department can not give permission to more than two foreign liquor or country liquor shops within 1000 meter.This would be effect from October 3. However this amendment will not applicable for existing liquor shops.”

Earlier,excise department used to give permission to more than two country liquor shops within 200 meters of limits.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 16:49 IST