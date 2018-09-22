Maharashtra Institute of Technology’s colossal dome to be inaugurated at Loni campus on Oct 2

A colossal dome shaped structure symbolising the unity of the Indian identity through its religions, ideologies and literature will be inaugurated at the Maharashtra Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Loni-Kalbhor campus, on October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The 160 ft dome atop the MIT World Peace Library at the Vishwarajbaug campus will be inaugurated by vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The occasion will also mark the inauguration of the ‘Philosopher Saint Shree Dnyeshwara World Peace Library’, said Vishwanath Karad, founder president of Maharashtra Academy of Engineering Education and Research (MAEER) which runs MIT.

Speaking at a press conference, Karad said, it is after 13 years of work that MIT World Peace University will be inaugurating the dome. The institute claimed that it is the largest in the world.

On October 2, the World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, organised in the name of the philosopher-saint Dnyaneshwara and Jagadguru Saint Tukaram Maharaj will be inaugurated.

The gathering will be attended by over 120 distinguished speakers from across the world, consisting of scientists, philosophers, scholars, educationalist, Nobel laureates, religious & spiritual leaders and almost 3,000 delegates.

“The concept of this dome began taking shape in 2005 and as it took shape year after year, we realised that this structure is the largest one in the world by the sheer size of its diameter. The dome will be home to teachings of saints, spiritual leaders, philosophers and scientists from around the world as it will profess humanity and world peace. It will house India’s first library called Saint Dnyaneshwara World Peace Library which will have books sourced from over 100 countries across the globe,” said Karad.

Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao will preside over the function along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chairman of NITI Ayog Rajeev Kumar as guests of honor.

Adorned with 55 golden statues of saints, philosophers, scientists and intellectuals, the dome depicts the message of world peace and humanity, as enunciated by the age-old Indian culture, tradition and philosophy, said Karad.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 16:47 IST