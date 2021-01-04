Majority of schools await confirmation from PMC before starting school

pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:01 IST

On Monday, many parents in the city were confused about whether to send their child to school or not as many private schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits continued to take online classes.

A majority of private schools in PMC have not received a confirmation yet whereas others are awaiting inspection and official letters from the civic body.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC said only 42 schools of 529 schools have received written permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to start offline school from Monday.

“Some schools have been inspected and some are yet to get permission. In this week, as schools get permission, they will start offline classes,” Jagtap said.

Archana Panch, vice-principal of New English School said there are a total of 713 students in class 9 and class 10 combined.

“Many parents have given consent. We have asked students to carry consent form when they are coming. However, we are still in online classes mode as the PMC has not yet sent a confirmation for starting school. As soon as we get that we will start offline classes. We are eagerly waiting to start offline classes,” said Panch.

She further added that offline classes will be held on alternate days as the strength of the school is high.

“Alternate classes will be held. Moreover, there are all the precautions that we are taking that the PMC has asked. Our teachers are all tested for Covid. The results are awaited. We have only asked teachers who have tested negative to attend school. Others are asked to stay at home until their reports come,” she added

Vidya Galinde, principal, HHCP Huzurpaga girls high school said that the school and teachers are very eager to start offline classes.

“We have to submit the list of preparations done by us to the PMC. After this, the PMC will issue a permission letter to us and we can start offline classes. Meanwhile, we are constantly in touch with parents and communicating with them about the situation,” Galinde said.

She added that about 59 per cent of parents have consented to send their daughters to school.

“Class 10 is important for the child. As we start offline classes soon, we will be focusing on writing more as due to online classes, writing did not get due emphasis. Moreover, practical is also important for students. As we begin alternate offline classes, we will be starting practical as well so that girls have a fair amount of experience before appearing for their examination,” Galinde said.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal at Apte Prashala said that the school is ready for inspection and the PMC was expected to conduct a visit on Monday itself.

“We are ready with all the required precautions. We have made different seating arrangements so that social distancing is followed. The consent by parents is very low with us. But we are hopeful as schools open up, parents would be willing to let the children attend the school,” said Sinnarkar.

She added that the school has also made an emergency room, in case there is a student who needs immediate care.

“We have kept a bed, sanitisers, masks and gloves in this room. Should anyone need immediate medical attention, we have all the necessary things in that room until the child is taken to the hospital,” said Sinnarkar.

Box

*Total number of schools in the PMC limits: 529

*Total PMC schools: 44

*Number of schools inspected by the PMC: 232

*Private schools reopened on Monday: 22

*PMC schools reopened on Monday: 20

*Total schools given permission: 126

*Students of class 9 who attended school on Monday- 136

*Students in class 10 who attended school on Monday- 226

*Teachers tested: over 80 percent

*Parents’ consent: 30 percent

*Source: Education department, PMC