Man arrested for driving minor girl to commit suicide in Sangvi

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:37 IST

A 26-year-old man was arrested for driving a minor girl to commit suicide in Sangvi area of Pune.

The man has been identified as Abhijeet Ravindra Kamble, 26, while the deceased girl has been identified as Rutuja Santosh Sonawale, 17, both residents of Anand Park in Gulmohar Colony of Pimple Gurav.

The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her house with the piece of her clothing on September 29 morning.

The police arrested the man on Tuesday evening based on WhatsApp texts found on the deceased girl’s phone.

”There were texts exchanged found on her phone. The texts pointed towards an affair between the two,” said senior police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable of Sangvi police station.

“He suspected her of having an affair with someone else. They spoke to the third person on a conference call and she heard him say something after which they fought and the text exchange happened,” said assistant police inspector Dattatray Gulung of Sangvi police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s father Santosh Rajaram Sonawale, 43.

A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station against Kamble.