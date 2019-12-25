e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Pune News / Man arrested for driving minor girl to commit suicide in Sangvi

Man arrested for driving minor girl to commit suicide in Sangvi

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

  A 26-year-old man was arrested for driving a minor girl to commit suicide in Sangvi area of Pune. 

The man has been identified as Abhijeet Ravindra Kamble, 26, while the deceased girl has been identified as Rutuja Santosh Sonawale, 17, both residents of Anand Park in Gulmohar Colony of Pimple Gurav. 

The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her house with the piece of her clothing on September 29 morning. 

The police arrested the man on Tuesday evening based on WhatsApp texts found on the deceased girl’s phone. 

 ”There were texts exchanged found on her phone. The texts pointed towards an affair between the two,” said senior police inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable of Sangvi police station. 

“He suspected her of having an affair with someone else. They spoke to the third person on a conference call and she heard him say something after which they fought and the text exchange happened,” said assistant police inspector Dattatray Gulung of Sangvi police station who is investigating the case. 

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s father Santosh Rajaram Sonawale, 43. 

A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station against Kamble.

top news
2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yediyurappa says compensation after inquiry
2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yediyurappa says compensation after inquiry
Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony
Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report
Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report
Google Pay users, here’s how you can deal with UPI fraudsters
Google Pay users, here’s how you can deal with UPI fraudsters
Jingle bells along LoC, soldiers spread Christmas cheer
Jingle bells along LoC, soldiers spread Christmas cheer
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh?
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh?
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News