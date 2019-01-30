Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Pune

A man has been remanded to seven days police custody on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kondhwa.The accused has been identified as Raees Rafik Shaikh, (22). The victim, a 12-year-old girl lives in the same area as the accused with her parents.

Shaikh entered the victim’s house when the child's parents had left for work on Monday. A neighbour noticed what was happening and called the girl's mother who in-turn informed the police.

"The accused works in a local hotel," said police sub-inspector VP Sajjan of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

Shaikh was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, at Kondhwa police station.

In another case, a 10-year-old girl was molested by a 52-year-old man in Lohiyanagar. Identified as Devendra Pandey, the man lured the victim with a sweet while she was passing by. A case was registered against Pandey after the girl narrated the incident to her grandmother. A case against relevant sections of IPC and POCSO was registered against Pandey at Khadaki police station.

