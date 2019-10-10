Man bludgeoned to death in Tadiwala road area

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:48 IST

The local court on Thursday, remanded two people to police custody for the murder of a 23-year-old man in Pune.

The deceased has been identified as Atish Ananda Wankhede, 23, a resident of Tadiwala road. He worked as a delivery executive for a Delhi-based courier company. The accused have been identified as Sunil Shankar Suryavanshi, 29, and Akash Sunil Gaikwad, 19, both residents of Tadiwala road, said police.

Wankhede was found unconscious at Rajguru chowk, Tadiwala road at 1:30 am on Thursday by the police. He was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said officials.

Suryavanshi and Wankhede had been in a drunken brawl two months ago, according to assistant police inspector Amol Kale of Tadiwala road police outpost of Bund Garden police station jurisdiction.

“Two months ago, the deceased man was arrested for hitting and grievously injuring Suryavanshi. They had been in a fight and had consumed alcohol. Wankhede was booked under Section 326 of IPC and served his term at Yerawada central jail for the same. After returning from jail, he moved to his sister’s place” said Kale.

According to police, after the post-mortem the body was handed over to Satish Wankhede, 30, brother of the deceased, who is also the complainant in the case.

The police have recovered a two-wheeler and a stone which is suspected to have been used to bludgeon Wankhede to death. The police are on a lookout for more people in the case, said officials.

A case under Section 302 , 34 of the IPC has been registered at Bund Garden police station.

