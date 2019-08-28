Man bludgeons wife to death, then hangs self in Ravet

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:10 IST

A man, found hanging in his house, is booked for bludgeoning his wife to death before he allegedly hanged himself, on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the man as Sanjay Late (45) and wife Vrushali Sanjay Late (44), both residents of Shinde Vasti in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The neighbours got a call from the deceased woman’s sister who had visited them on Tuesday night, according to inspector Ranganath Unde of Ravet police outpost which functions under Dehu road police station.

The deceased left a suicide note explaining the reason behind the step. “In the letter he has written that he loves his wife a lot, but cannot handle her behaviour anymore. The woman’s sister informed us that they were planning to take Vrushali to a psychiatrist that day itself (Tuesday). She left their house around midnight and called to check on them in the morning, but no one answered. So, she called the neighbours and visit the couple’s house. The neighbours found the bodies and alerted us at 8:30am,” said Unde.

The woman was a homemaker while her husband worked in TechMahindra. The couple did not have children and lived alone.

The man bludgeoned the woman to death with a hammer in their house, according to the police. The police have recovered the hammer from the house.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu Road police station against the deceased man.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 19:10 IST