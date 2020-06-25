Man booked by Pune police for allegedly tampering with govt entrance exam answer sheets

pune

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:40 IST

A man from Mumbai has been booked by Pune police in a forgery and cheating case. The incident took place during an online exam held by Pune division of labour commissioner’s office in 2015.

According to police the accused works at a company in Mumbai which helps in conducting online exams.

The name of the accused man has been withheld pending his arrest and collection of evidence. The name of the company, located in Dadar (west), Mumbai has changed.

“The company provides support to conduct online exams. The two people who had appeared for the exam in 2015 had approached the court in 2017. The court has issued an order to register a case. We will now investigate the claims,” said PS Devkar, assistant police inspector, Khadki police station, who is investigating the case.

Two people had approached the court after they suspected their marks to have been reduced by making changes to their answer sheets. The had appeared for a direct service entry exam held by the Pune division of labour commissioner’s office.

“The exam was of objective type questions. The answers are checked online and the answer sheet and result are printed after which a copy is provided to the examinee. The two suspect that their answer sheets were tampered with,” said Devkar.

The police are investigating if there were candidates who benefited from this reduction in marks. If found involved, more people will be booked in the case.

A case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, and others.), 468 (forgery with the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (Common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khadki police station.