Man breaks glass bottle on own head in PCMC; threatens minor and asks her to marry him

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:21 IST

A 25-year-old man was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for breaking a glass bottle on his own head to threaten a minor girl into marrying him.

The incident happened on the afternoon of December 20 near the 17-year-old girl’s college in Pune.

The man has been identified as Dada Dadshing, a resident of Wadkar visti in Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents.

He was standing outside the college gate of the 17-year-old girl and forcibly held her hand as she was passing by the gate, according to the complaint.

He broke a glass bottle on his head and asked the girl to marry him or he would harm himself further, according to the complaint.

“They were known to each other. We are looking for him. He has disappeared since. As far as I’m aware, he does not have any injuries,” said police sub-inspector Rupnar of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso), 2012, was registered at Hinjewadi police station.