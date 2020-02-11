Man claims to help 59-year-old at ATM, dupes him of Rs 97k

pune

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:24 IST

A man from Pune was duped of Rs 97,700 by a person who claimed to be helping him use the automated teller machine (ATM). The case was lodged on Tuesday.

The complaint in the matter has been lodged by Ghanshyam Baburao Gaikwad, 59, a resident of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar. The incident happened between 10:30am and 11am on February 8 at an SBI ATM at Ramtekdi junction, said police.

According to the complainant, he tried to withdraw money from the ATM but was facing problems. That is when an unidentified man came to the ATM and offered to help him. While even he did not succeed, the man managed to learn the ATM PIN of the complainant.

The unidentified man then allegedly stole Gaikwad’s card and slipped him a duplicate card. Later that day, Gaikwad’s card was used to withdraw cash and buy gold jewellery, said police.

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station.