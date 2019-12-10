e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Man climbs electric pole in Chikhali, gets electrocuted

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
A man was electrocuted to death after he tried to climb an electric pole in Chikhali on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Babasaheb Namdev Bhadarge, 35 was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. He is a resident of Shelar Vasti in Chikhali.

The incident took place at 2 am on Tuesday. Bhadarge was electrocuted while he was trying to climb the pole. He then fell and was rushed to the hospitals by the local residents.

He was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital where he died while under treatment.

His death has been recorded at Chikhali police station under as an accidental death report.

