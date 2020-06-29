Man creates ruckus at Pune hospital after daughter’s birth, arrested: Police

pune

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 13:15 IST

A man allegedly threatened to kill his wife after she gave birth to a baby girl and created ruckus in an inebriated state at a hospital here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accused, Krishna Kale, also hurled abuses at doctors and other staff and hit a hospital employee with a stone when the latter tried to stop him, they said.

The incident took place at Dorlewadi primary health centre in Baramati town of Pune following which the accused was arrested, the police said.

“Kale came to the hospital on June 25 and started abusing his wife for giving birth to a baby girl. He even threatened to kill her. The man also hurled abuses at doctors and other staff and used intimidating language,” Baramati police station’s senior inspector Audumbar Patil said.

He then left the hospital, but came back again on June 26 in an inebriated state and started creating ruckus, the official said.

“When Balu Chavan, an employee of the hospital, tried to stop him, he allegedly hit him on the head with a stone and injured him,” Patil said.

Kale was arrested on Saturday, he said.

A case was registered against him under IPC Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he added.