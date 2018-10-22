Man dupes four Punekars with promise of job opportunities in Saudi Arabia

A man from Pune was booked for duping four residents of more than ₹1.2 lakh from each of them under the false pretext of getting them jobs in Saudi Arabia. The man has been identified as Imam Ali Ansari, 42, who is believed to be in Saudi Arabia, as of now.

Shaikh Zahrobbin, 44, a resident of Beed whose son was promised a job by Ansari, has lodged a complaint in the matter.

The complainant had paid ₹1,50,000 to Ansari in January after the latter promised to get his son a job in Saudi Arabia. Ansari had rented a shop in Raheja Midas building on MG Road in Pune for running the fake recruitment agency.

"In January, the complainant had met other people at the consultancy which Ansari ran. Once the payment was made, the complainant and Ansari spoke over the phone as they live in Beed and Ansari was in Pune," said polcie sub inspector (PSI) PG Gajjewar of Lashkar police station who is investigating the case.

The complainant told the police that Ansari himself went to Saudi Arabia in the last week of January. When Shaikh started enquiring about Ansari, he established contact with three others whom he had met at the consultancy and found that Ansari had duped them too.

Mohammad Anis who was duped of ₹1,42,000, Mohammad Najmaul Haque who was duped of ₹1,20,000 and Shabad Kadri who was also duped of ₹1,20,000 submitted their statements and are witnesses in the case.

A complaint in the matter was filed in August after which the police investigated and found that Ansari had duped the owner of the shop he had leased. "He did not pay rent for 5-6 months, has taken a loan and a few things worth ₹7-8 lakh from the landlord as well," PSI Gajjewar said.

Ansari had promised the complainant that he would return the money on August 21 on Bakra Eid ( Eid al-Adha) but nothing happened. He not only duped the money but also the passport of the complainant’s son, who is a commerce graduate.

After Ansari failed to make the payment, the police have registered a case against him. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 206 (fraudulent removal or concealment of property to prevent its seizure as forfeited or in execution) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Ansari at Lashkar police station.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 16:15 IST