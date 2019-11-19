Man held, father booked for attempted murder in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:19 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday arrested a person for attempting to murder a 21-year-old man who was allegedly involved with the former’s sister.

The accused, identified as Supreme Kale (21) and the victim, identified as Abhiman Avay (27), are residents of Sahkarnagar. Raja Kale, the accused’s father, has also been booked, according to the police.

Ansar Shaikh, assistant inspector (API), Pimpri police station said, “Supreme Kale’s sister and Avay were allegedly having an affair. Supreme’s sister has three kids and is divorced. She lives next to Supreme’s house in the Sahkarnagar slum area. Raja and Supreme wanted Avay to stop interacting with their family member.”

Apparently when Avay did not heed to their demands, Raja and Supreme attacked the former with sharp weapons on Monday. Avay was rushed to a nearby hospital. He has sustained injuries on his head, hand and waist, said police.

“Avay and Supreme have a history of cases against them. They do menial jobs like rag picking,” said Shaikh.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of causing breach of peace), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Sections 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the father-son duo at Pimpri police station.