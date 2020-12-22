Man held for attempted murder of wife for refusing to live with him in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 20:46 IST

PUNE: A man was arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday for attempted murder of his wife in Parvati Paytha area on Monday morning for refusing to go home with him.

The accused was identified as Amit Sanjay Kasbe, a resident of the same area as the injured woman. He will be produced in a local court on Wednesday.

The injured was identified as Rukmini Amit Kasbe who had a love marriage with the arrested man three years ago, according to the police.

“He used to fight with her over multiple things. She had left him with their three-year-old daughter around 1 1 months ago. He used to drink and beat her up. He was upset that she had not visited and cared for his ailing mother who had recently undergone a surgery. He also suspected her of having an extra-marital affair and used to abuse her for it,” said sub-inspector Ravindra Kaspate of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case.

While the arrested man is a cleaner working for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the injured she is daily wage labourer.

She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Amrapali Nagtilak (22) a resident of Parvati Paytha area and the injured woman’s sister-in-law.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the man who is on the run.